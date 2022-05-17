Veterans, all military service members and families, listen up!

It’s Armed Forces Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 21, and we want to honor you! Please come out to the Texas County fairgrounds starting at 10 a.m., where we will provide a free lunch to all veterans, active duty and their families.

There will be a veterans fair, Vietnam War commemoration, the Missouri Honor Guard, guest speakers, a tractor show and more.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day is brought to you by American Legion Post 41, the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, VFW Posts 473 and 6337, as well as our gold sponsors, Edward Jones, State Farm Insurance and agent Justin Shelby, S & R Insurance, Ozark Pine LLC, Country Crossroads Custom Cabinetry, Freedom Vapes, American Family Insurance and agent Don Wells Texas County Mutual Insurance, Hiett Land Title LLC, Big Country 99.3 KUNQ The Rooster, the Houston Herald, Chilton Oil and Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Our silver and bronze sponsors are numerous, and we appreciate every one of them!

Armed Forces Appreciation Day will be a day you can acknowledge and honor our veterans’ service to our country. Please join us on Saturday, May 21, at the Texas County fairgrounds.

For more information, call the chamber at 417-967- 2220.

One correction to my April column: The idea that navy chiefs are appointed by congress seems to be a bit of CPO mythology I heard during my chief’s initiation back in 1984. There was no internet and I had no reason to doubt it. Selection and promotion of senior non-commissioned officers is limited by congress throughout the military.

Veterans organizations in Texas County:

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

•Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 473 meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at its meeting mall on U.S. 63 north of Cabool. •Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 6337 in Licking meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the meeting hall on Main Street just south of Highway 32.

Houston resident Robert E. Simpson is a retired U.S. Navy chief electronics technician who served from 1969 to 1990. Email gfjjkaa@gmail.com.