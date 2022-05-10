Jerry Wayne Cornelison was born Oct. 30, 1956, in Peoria, Ill., to Gerald and Irma (Rinaldo) Cornelison. He passed away May 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., at the age of 65.

He grew up in the Mapleton and Glassford, Ill., areas. Mr. Cornelison attended Illini Bluffs High School in Glassford where he excelled in wrestling which earned him the nickname of “Killer” which many people still knew him by today. He graduated with the class of 1974.

He moved to the Summersville area in 1995 and later went to work at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking and had recently retired from there in November 2021.

He loved the outdoors and could often be found hunting and fishing in his spare time. He also enjoyed bowling.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald, and a sister, Becky.

Mr. Cornelison is survived by his mother, Irma Cornelison; his children, Brad Cornelison, Scott Cornelison and Amy Mowrer, as well as well as five grandchildren.

A memorial service begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Bradford Funeral Home. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net