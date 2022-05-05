John Franklin Wells, 80, of Lebanon, Ore., passed away April 21, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Mo., on Sept. 21, 1941. John Franklin graduated from Houston High School and received a bachelor’s degree in Forest Management and a minor in Biology from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He was married to Ellen (Ray) Vogel on March 23, 1992.

John was a Forester, with a 40-year career in the U.S. Forest Service. After retirement he was active in the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization serving as an officer in Nashville, Tenn., and Seattle, Wash. He was an avid outdoorsman, and had a passion for fishing, hunting, backpacking, hiking, birdwatching and observing nature.

The job John loved most was being “Daddy” and “Papa John.” He is survived by his sister Deanna Kathleen Wells of Seattle, Wash.; daughters Wendy Tessmer and Tracy Carroll of Lebanon, Ore., and Amy Wells of Lynwood, Wash.; grandchildren Jacqueline Wells of Lebanon, Ore., Laura Ochse of Veronia Ore., Nicholas Wells of San Diego, Calif., and Kendal, Kolby, Klayton and Jazlyn Tessmer of Lebanon, Ore.; and great-grandchildren Ocean and Pearl Tessmer of Yucca Valley, Calif., and Nora, Maren and Leyna Ochse of Veronia, Ore. To leave an online condolence visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/salem-or/john-wells-10719285