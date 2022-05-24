John Frederick Zimmerman, age 84, was born Sept. 3, 1938 and passed away May 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and William Zimmerman.

John was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. and served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. John worked for the Brooklyn Navy Yard and Queen’s All Boy’s Orphanage for 38 years. He was a member of the Texas County Sheriff’s Association and the American Red Cross.

In his spare time, John loved his WWE Smackdown, his Brooklyn Dodgers and his coffee. Most of all, John loved spending his time with family and friends, and yearned to love his grandson.

John left us all with two words…“No Sweat.”

