The Houston High School Lady Tigers captured the district softball title this evening with a win over Ava.
The score was 7-3.
The team will return to Houston at about 8 Wednesday evening, and the public can welcome them in downtown Houston.
Click here to read our print edition online!
The Houston High School Lady Tigers captured the district softball title this evening with a win over Ava.
The score was 7-3.
The team will return to Houston at about 8 Wednesday evening, and the public can welcome them in downtown Houston.