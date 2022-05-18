The dream season of 2022 ended somewhat nightmarishly for the Houston High School softball team, as the Lady Tigers lost 18-3 to Central (Park Hills) in a Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 State Tournament quarterfinals game Tuesday at Carter Field in Houston.

Things started out rough for the District 4 champion Lady Tigers, as the District 3 champion Lady Rebels scored 3 runs on 2 hits in the top of the first inning before adding 6 runs on 4 hits in the second frame.

Central then went on a long-ball binge in the third inning, bashing 3 home runs during a 5-run rally that extended the lead to 14-0. Freshman shortstop Sydney Miles began the flurry, smashing a 2-run dinger high over the fence in left-center field. After a base hit, senior pitcher Alexandra Kelly knocked a ball into almost the same spot for another 2-run shot. The next batter – senior first baseman Taylor Marler – then crushed a solo homer to dead center field.

Central got yet another homer in the top of the fifth inning, as freshman catcher Kaydence Cosby knocked a 2-run shot to center to make it a 16-0 game. The Lady Rebels then concluded their scoring with an RBI triple by Marler and a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 18-0, the Lady Tigers got all of their runs on one swing of the bat in the bottom of the fifth inning, as senior third baseman Mali Brookshire belted a 3-run home run with 1 out, driving in juniors Aliyah Walker (who led off with a double) and Karlee Curtis (who reached base with a walk).

Head coach Jim Moore high-fives Lady Tigers players prior to Tuesday’s state tournament game at Carter Field.

Walker pitched another complete game for Houston, but the Lady Rebels seemed to have her number from the get-go, amassing 15 hits (including 9 for extra bases) in the 4 ½-inning, run-rule shortened contest. Marler went at 3-for-4 5 RBIs and a whopping 9 total bases (thanks to a double, a triple and a home run), while Kelly and Miles each went 3-for-3 and scored 4 runs apiece.

Kelly also went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing 6 hits while striking out 12 and walking 4.

Walker went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for the Lady Tigers, while junior second baseman Madi Reed continued her late-season surge at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.

In numerous outings leading up to the game, defense had been a strong suit for Houston. But even that went south in the contest, as Lady Tigers fielders committed 6 errors and made multiple other mistakes that don’t show up statistically. Meanwhile, the Lady Rebels played virtually clean defense and committed only 1 error.

Houston also left 7 runners on base while Central stranded only 3.

The largest crowd in the history of Carter Field attended Tuesday’s Class 2 State Tournament softball game.

The game was the last in the high school careers of HHS seniors Brookshire, Hannah Dzurick and Mackenzie Holder, all of whom were offensive leaders for the Lady Tigers this season. Brookshire led the squad in batting average with a robust mark of .543, and was second in RBIs with 29 and fourth in runs scored with 25. Dzurick was second in batting at .519, third in RBIs with 26 and third in runs with 30, while Holder led the way in RBIs with 32 and batted .329. All three were tied for the team lead in home runs with 3 (along with Bryan).

The Lady Tigers (18-6) entered the contest having won 10 of their last 11 games. After winning for the eighth straight time, Central (17-6) advanced to face defending Class 2 state champion Skyline (21-4) on Monday morning at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.

To view photo gallery from the Lady Tigers’ state tournament game against Central (with the option to purchase photos), click here.