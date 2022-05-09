Laveda Douglas

Laveda Mae Douglas, age 91, daughter of Vernon and Emily (Reynolds) Randall, was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Clayton, Kan. She died on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Douglas; her parents; her siblings, Lewis Randall (and wife, Gloria), Wilma Ballard (and husband, Melvin), Irene Longwell (and husband, Robert); and daughter-in-law, Jerri Douglas.

Laveda was born during the Great Depression and as a young child, she and her three siblings all came down with ‘dust pneumonia’ from the blowing soil. A local doctor was credited with keeping them alive by providing fruit to eat, but then informed her parents they had to take the children away from the area or they would die. Laveda’s dad sold his farm and used the money to buy a car to move his family to Texas County, Mo., where all became well again. One of Laveda’s first memories of Missouri was that everything was green!

As a schoolgirl, Laveda was able to skip a couple of grades and graduated from Houston High School in 1947 at age 16. She was united in marriage to Walter Douglas on Nov. 25, 1948, and to this union were born three children. Laveda and Walter began married life on 126 acres of brush and weeds with a borrowed milk cow and nine yearling heifers. The young couple worked together, steadily improved the land and built a Grade A dairy barn in 1950, always continuing to expand their small farm into a successful dairy and beef operation. They won many awards through their years of farming and their farm was named as a Missouri Century Farm, being in the same family for over 100 years. Laveda and Walter were married for 67 years.

Laveda is survived by her three children, Marilyn Malam (and husband, John) of Bucyrus, Mo., Rita Jensen (and husband Garry) of Houston, Mo., and Marvin Douglas of Houston, Mo.; four granddaughters, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, with two additional due this summer. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Gladys Criss of Everett, Wash., along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends made throughout the years.

Laveda loved to travel; she and Walter traveled to 49 of the 50 states during their marriage. Walter offered to take her to Hawaii, but Laveda chose to have her kitchen remodeled instead. They wintered in Florida for 24 years enjoying renewing friendships each year. Laveda often embroidered a quilt top during her winters and would hand-quilt each quilt, usually giving them away to family and friends. Over her lifetime it is estimated she has completed over 100 quilts.

Family members will recall at family get-togethers, she always loved to challenge everyone to a rousing game of Five Crowns, Skip Bo or whatever game was available. Laveda loved to play, but even grandchildren learned that Grandma didn’t just let you win the game; you earned it. She was a great cook, and her coconut cream pie was the best. Laveda loved to garden and coaxed a lot of food out of her garden spot.

Laveda was a dedicated Christian and member of the Oak Hill Christian Church. She served in many roles as teacher, church treasurer and a mentor to people of all ages. She never wanted to be in the spotlight herself but provided positive examples for others to follow. Laveda talked a lot about heaven and looked forward to being there. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew

A visitation for Laveda is 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Oak Hill Christian Church. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Oak Hill Christian Church with Bro. Ted Skiles and Minister Tim Hill officiating. Pallbearers are Hudson Volk, Louden Edwards, Jesse Hill, Cooper Beeson, Blake Beeson, Jake Arzt and Ty Goodwin. Interment follows at White Rock Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Laveda’s name may be made to White Rock Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

