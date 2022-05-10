This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The 37th annual Licking Rodeo is scheduled for June 3-4.

Action on both nights begins at 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30.

The event is sponsored by the Licking Chamber of Commerce and involves many volunteers.

Like last year, the rodeo’s stock contractor is Silver Creek Rodeo, while Chris Pyle is announcer and Hollywood Harris is the funny/barrelman.

Here is additional information:

•Mutton Bustin’ (ages 4-8 and less than 55 pounds) at 6:15 each night. Sign up is 5:30 to 6 nightly. Drawing is 6:15 each night.

•Friday, June 3, is senior citizen night and admission is half-price for all seniors. A large screen TV will be given away by Rinne Tire Pros. It’s also military night — active, free and retired and spouse, half price. There also is a goat scramble for kids ages 5 and under. The Ozarks’ Renegades Trick Riders will perform.

•Saturday, June 4. It is Pink Night. There is a calf scramble for kids ages 6-11. A large screen TV giveway is planned. The Ozarks’ Renegades Trick Riders will perform. There also is a “wild horse race.”

Tickets are $10, or $5 for children ages 6-11, and are available at J.L. Friend Lumber Co. and Licking City Hall.

There are also activities planned Saturday in downtown Licking. A parade is at 2 p.m., and food and craft vendors will be in place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is entertainment throughout the day.