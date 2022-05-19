A St. Louis man faces several charges after almost hitting a Houston Police Department officer with a vehicle on Monday (May 16).

Thomas E. Spann Jr., 32, of St. Louis, is charged with felonies of second-degree assault and resisting arrest by fleeing, along with three misdemeanor traffic offenses.

According to a report, a Houston officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. During the process, the officer smelled an odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle and asked the driver – Spann – to get out.

But Spann reportedly threw items at the officer and drove away at a high rate of speed, almost striking the officer. The officer pursued on eastbound Highway 17, but Spann later exited the vehicle and fled on foot near a house on Indian Creek Road.

The HPD’s K-9 team and officers from multiple agencies tracked him through a wooded area and located him. Spann was apprehended and taken to the Texas County Jail, and has a bond set at $500,000.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the incident.