A Waynesville man is held without bond in the Texas County Jail after being accused of pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to kill her during an incident in Licking on Sunday.

Baltazar J. Ruiz, 31 of Waynesville, is charged with first-degree domestic assault (a class B felony), unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies were dispatched to assist the Licking Police Department with a domestic disturbance on Maple Avenue.

After investigation by both departments, the determination was made that an assault occurred on Hartville Road south of the city limit. Lindsey said a female victim stated she was driving a vehicle on Hartville Road with a male passenger identified as Ruiz. The woman reportedly said she stopped the vehicle and requested that Ruiz get out, and exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at her, threatening to kill her.

The woman told officers Ruiz fired a shot into the air, Lindsey said, and then pulled her from the vehicle and started punching her. The woman also reported Ruiz put her back in the vehicle and choked her until she lost consciousness.

The victim and suspect traveled into Licking and were contacted by a Licking officer. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .45 caliber pistol. A records check on Ruiz revealed he was a convicted felon and currently on parole for assault. He was taken into custody and transported to jail.