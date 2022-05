A man from Mountain Grove faces drug charges following his arrest Saturday afternoon in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Duane L. Jordan, 36, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamines, felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and an illegal u-turn. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.