Most sales taxes collected in the City of Houston declined in April, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Revenue from a one-cent sales tax collected $73,430, which was up $5,075 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $303,097 has been collected. That’s up $14,068, up about 4.9 percent.

Merchants also collect another one-cent sales tax for parks, fire and police. It totaled $62,969, which was down $1,934 from the same period in 2021. For the year, collections are $283,867, which is up $12,372 for the year.

Retailers also collect two quarter-cent sales taxes for capital improvements and transportation. Each totaled $15,750 for the month. That’s down $477 each from the same period a year ago.

Sales tax from out-of-state internet orders totaled $8,452 for the month. That’s up $1,331 from a year ago. For the year, collections are down $10,498.