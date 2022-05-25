The University of Missouri Texas County Extension will offer a free stress management program called “Taking Care of You” on Tuesdays in late June and early July.

Organizers say that Taking Care of You is a multi-session program offering practical strategies and experiences to help people deal with the stress in their lives, and that managing life’s challenges in a healthy way allows you to improve your overall wellness. Each week, participants will explore topics through small group discussion, self-reflection and activities. The program’s activities are aimed at increasing mindfulness, positive emotions, optimism, resiliency to stress, coping skills and self-care of your body, mind and spirit.

The program will take place at the Extension center in Houston (in the Lone Star Annex on Main Street). Sessions will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•Session 1 (June 21): Responding vs. reacting and the mind-body connection.

•Session 2 (June 28): Learning to practice self-care and the dimensions of wellness.

•Session 3 (July 5): Time stress, mindfulness and recasting.

•Sessions 4 (July 12): The iceberg of health and moving forward.

Sessions are limited to 12 participants. Thanks to grant funding through Community Foundation of the Ozarks, lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register, call MU Extension nutrition and health specialist Brandi Sutherland at 417-270-0023 or email her at sutherlandb@umsystem.edu.