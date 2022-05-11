A new area code will be added to areas that currently use the 573 area code, including northern Texas County, the Missouri Public Service Commission said.

The new area code is 235, ensuring that all residential and business customers have a sufficient supply of telephone numbers to serve this area of the state.

Increasing demand for residential and business telephone numbers created the need to add a new area code to the existing 573 area code region. Telephone customers in the existing 573 area code who request new service or an additional telephone line may be assigned a telephone number with the new area code when it becomes available.

“The 573 area code is not going away and customers who have a telephone number with the 573 area code will not lose or have to change their telephone number,” said Missouri Public Service Commission Chairman Ryan Silvey.

It does not require any customers to change telephone numbers, but it does require 10-digit dialing on all local calls.

The specific timing of when telephone numbers with the new 235 area code will become available is still to be determined but customers should identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (3-digit area code + 7-digit telephone number), and include the area code when giving the number to others.