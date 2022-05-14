Texas County Memorial Hospital’s obstetrics department recently received a new, fully-equipped obstetrics maternity and delivery bed to assure the birthing process is safe and comfortable for the patient. The purchase to enhance the obstetrics department was made possible from three organizations, totaling $18,000.

The Bess Spiva Timmons Foundation and Mindel Family Foundation each awarded Texas County Memorial Hospital a $6,000 grant and additional funding support of $6,000 was donated by the TCMH Healthcare Foundation to purchase the maternity birthing bed.

“The new obstetrics bed will help TCMH accommodate our patients to allow the birthing experience they prefer,” Kristel Barton, director of obstetrics, said. “The bed provides optional delivery positions and needs for our patients.”

Barton explained the bed offers exceptional patient comfort, flexible support features, simple operation and improved mobility. “The TCMH obstetrics department takes a lot of pride in the one-on-one and personalized care we provide with every delivering experience, and we are very proud to have state of the art equipment to go alongside our care,” she said.

“The healthcare foundation was pleased to partner with the Bess Spiva Timmons Foundation and the Mindel Family Foundation to provide an additional tool for our staff to use to improve our patient healthcare and experiences at TCMH,” Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, said. “We are grateful for their generosity to help us obtain the obstetrics bed that we may not have been able to purchase otherwise.”

Gettys noted that the delivery bed was immediately utilized in the TCMH obstetrics department. “Many patients will benefit from this donation,” Gettys said.

The Timmons Foundation is a private family foundation of the descendants of Bess Spiva Timmons. The late Dr. Joe L. Spears, a long-time family practice physician from the Cabool area, is a past president of the Timmons Foundation Board. Tim Spears, son of Dr. Joe L. Spears, assisted in obtaining the funding for TCMH through his family’s foundation.

The Mindel Family Foundation is a national charitable foundation and residents, David and Nicole Johnson of Yukon, are on the board of directors. The non-profit organization was formed in 2016 and was named after Nicole’s late father, David Mindel. The family foundation focuses its giving efforts in areas where it can help children.