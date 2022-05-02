The schedule for the 9th annual Cowboy Roundup from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Summersville branch of the Texas County has been announced.

There will a jail cell for photograph opportunities or for those who friends have requested 25-cent warrants for arrests.

•Roping lessons with Dusty Bell.

•10 a.m. stick horse barrel race.

•10:30 a.m. CenterLines with dance, Cotton-Eyed Joe and Kick the Dust Off.

•11 a.m. Dick Courteau, cowboy from Elkins, Ark., with book signing and speaking on training horses, mules and donkeys and more.

•11:30 a.m. best dressed cowboy/cowgirl contest.

•And other activities, including free hot dogs at noon.