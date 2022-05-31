The Houston High School softball and baseball teams each had several players receive postseason recognition this year.

The names of a whopping nine Lady Tigers showed up on three lists: South Central Association All-Conference, Class 2 District 4 All-District and Class 2 All-Region.

•Senior Hannah Dzurick: All-SCA First Team, All-District First Team, All-Region First Team.

•Senior Mali Brookshire: All-SCA First Team, All-District First Team, All-Region First Team.

•Senior Mackenzie Holder: All-District First Team, All-SCA Second Team, All-Region Second Team.

•Junior Aliyah Walker: All-SCA First Team, All-District First Team, All-Region First Team, SCA Co-Player of the Year (along with Ava senior Julia Henry).

•Junior Karlee Curtis: All-SCA First Team, All-District First Team, All-Region First Team.

•Sophomore Kelsey Pritchett: All-SCA First Team, All-District Second Team, All-Region Second Team.

•Junior Maddy Riley: All-SCA Second Team, All-District Second Team.

•Junior Madi Reed: All-District Second Team, All SCA Honorable Mention.

•Junior Mackenzie Bryan: All-District First Team.

•Head coach Jim Moore was named Co-SCA Coach of the Year (along with Rex Sawyer of Ava).

Seven Diamond Tigers were recognized for their efforts in SCA play and the Class 3 District 9 Tournament.

•Junior Garyn Hall: All-SCA First Team, All-District Team, SCA MVP.

•Sophomore Wyatt Hughes: All-SCA First Team, All-District Team.

•Junior Ryan Wolfe: All-SCA First Team, All-District Honorable Mention.

•Senior Wiley Sisco: All-SCA Second Team.

•Junior Casey Merckling: All-SCA Second Team.

•Sophomore Stone Jackson: All-SCA Second Team.

•Sophomore Aiden Kelly: All-SACA Honorable Mention.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 4 ALL-DISTRICT SOFTBALL

First Team (name, school, grade)

Infielders

Olivia Gastineau – Ava (11)

Hannah Dzurick – Houston (12)

Keely Akers – Ava (11)

Mali Brookshire – Houston (12)

Lauren Jones – Mansfield (12)

Makinley Aaron – Cabool (9)

Mackenzie Bryan – Houston (11)

Outfielders

Lexie Gastineau – Ava (11)

Karlee Curtis – Houston (11)

Claire Felker – Mountain Grove (12)

Macie Tate – Mansfield (11)

Pitchers

Julia Henry – Ava (12)

Aliyah Walker – Houston (11)

Madalyn Ivy – Mansfield (12)

Catchers

Hailey Shannon – Cabool (12)

Mackenzie Holder – Houston (12)

Morgan McGuire – Mansfield (12)

Utility

Kelsey Pritchett – Houston (10)

Second Team

Infielders

Madison Emery – Mountain Grove (12)

Brenna Pace – Thayer (11)

Landry Golden – Mountain Grove (9)

Chloe Kelts – Liberty (11)

Madi Reed – Houston (11)

Macee Cutbirth – Ava (12)

Outfielders

Maddy Riley – Houston (11)

Taylor Hicks – Mountain Grove (10)

Bailey Aaron – Cabool (10)

Pitchers

Desi Cantrell – Mountain Grove (11)

Catchers

Katie Pounders – Thayer (11)

Rileigh Holman – Mountain Grove (12)

Makinley Goss – Ava (11)

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 ALL-DISTRICT BASEBALL TEAM

Brody McNiel, Hartville, jr.

Grant Culver,Hartville, soph.

Eric Wilson, Hartville, sr.

Dakota Stigall, Hartville, jr.

Garyn Hall, Houston, jr.

Wyatt Hughes, Houston, soph.

Dylan Cooper, Liberty, sr.

Noah Jester, Liberty, sr.

Rusty Buckner, Licking, soph.

Keyton Cook, Licking, soph.

Malachi Antle, Licking, jr.

Cole Wallace, Licking, jr.

Brayden Barnett, Mansfield, sr.

Jack Grubbs, Mansfield, sr.

Carter Brooke, Mansfield, sr.

Honorable Mention

Justin Parker, Hartville, sr.

Ryan Wolfe, Houston, jr.

