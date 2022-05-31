The Houston High School softball and baseball teams each had several players receive postseason recognition this year.
The names of a whopping nine Lady Tigers showed up on three lists: South Central Association All-Conference, Class 2 District 4 All-District and Class 2 All-Region.
•Senior Hannah Dzurick: All-SCA First Team, All-District First Team, All-Region First Team.
•Senior Mali Brookshire: All-SCA First Team, All-District First Team, All-Region First Team.
•Senior Mackenzie Holder: All-District First Team, All-SCA Second Team, All-Region Second Team.
•Junior Aliyah Walker: All-SCA First Team, All-District First Team, All-Region First Team, SCA Co-Player of the Year (along with Ava senior Julia Henry).
•Junior Karlee Curtis: All-SCA First Team, All-District First Team, All-Region First Team.
•Sophomore Kelsey Pritchett: All-SCA First Team, All-District Second Team, All-Region Second Team.
•Junior Maddy Riley: All-SCA Second Team, All-District Second Team.
•Junior Madi Reed: All-District Second Team, All SCA Honorable Mention.
•Junior Mackenzie Bryan: All-District First Team.
•Head coach Jim Moore was named Co-SCA Coach of the Year (along with Rex Sawyer of Ava).
Seven Diamond Tigers were recognized for their efforts in SCA play and the Class 3 District 9 Tournament.
•Junior Garyn Hall: All-SCA First Team, All-District Team, SCA MVP.
•Sophomore Wyatt Hughes: All-SCA First Team, All-District Team.
•Junior Ryan Wolfe: All-SCA First Team, All-District Honorable Mention.
•Senior Wiley Sisco: All-SCA Second Team.
•Junior Casey Merckling: All-SCA Second Team.
•Sophomore Stone Jackson: All-SCA Second Team.
•Sophomore Aiden Kelly: All-SACA Honorable Mention.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 4 ALL-DISTRICT SOFTBALL
First Team (name, school, grade)
Infielders
Olivia Gastineau – Ava (11)
Hannah Dzurick – Houston (12)
Keely Akers – Ava (11)
Mali Brookshire – Houston (12)
Lauren Jones – Mansfield (12)
Makinley Aaron – Cabool (9)
Mackenzie Bryan – Houston (11)
Outfielders
Lexie Gastineau – Ava (11)
Karlee Curtis – Houston (11)
Claire Felker – Mountain Grove (12)
Macie Tate – Mansfield (11)
Pitchers
Julia Henry – Ava (12)
Aliyah Walker – Houston (11)
Madalyn Ivy – Mansfield (12)
Catchers
Hailey Shannon – Cabool (12)
Mackenzie Holder – Houston (12)
Morgan McGuire – Mansfield (12)
Utility
Kelsey Pritchett – Houston (10)
Second Team
Infielders
Madison Emery – Mountain Grove (12)
Brenna Pace – Thayer (11)
Landry Golden – Mountain Grove (9)
Chloe Kelts – Liberty (11)
Madi Reed – Houston (11)
Macee Cutbirth – Ava (12)
Outfielders
Maddy Riley – Houston (11)
Taylor Hicks – Mountain Grove (10)
Bailey Aaron – Cabool (10)
Pitchers
Desi Cantrell – Mountain Grove (11)
Catchers
Katie Pounders – Thayer (11)
Rileigh Holman – Mountain Grove (12)
Makinley Goss – Ava (11)
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 ALL-DISTRICT BASEBALL TEAM
Brody McNiel, Hartville, jr.
Grant Culver,Hartville, soph.
Eric Wilson, Hartville, sr.
Dakota Stigall, Hartville, jr.
Garyn Hall, Houston, jr.
Wyatt Hughes, Houston, soph.
Dylan Cooper, Liberty, sr.
Noah Jester, Liberty, sr.
Rusty Buckner, Licking, soph.
Keyton Cook, Licking, soph.
Malachi Antle, Licking, jr.
Cole Wallace, Licking, jr.
Brayden Barnett, Mansfield, sr.
Jack Grubbs, Mansfield, sr.
Carter Brooke, Mansfield, sr.
Honorable Mention
Justin Parker, Hartville, sr.
Ryan Wolfe, Houston, jr.
ALL-SCA BASEBALL TEAMS