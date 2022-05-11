Ozark Action Inc. will hold a community appreciation event June 23 at its Houston office.

It runs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 6785 U.S. 63, Suite 5.

“Please take a moment to stop by, meet staff from various departments and have a little lunch,” said Terry Sanders, executive director. “This is a good time to meet with the public, discuss the issues facing area residents, and establish or improve partnerships with community leaders and organizations, and to make a difference.”

The community events originally started in 2020, but were postponed due to the pandemic.

Sanders said hot dogs, nachos and drinks will be served. Information on a wide range of programs administered by Ozark Action will be available. That ranges from Head Start to utility assistance to Section 8 housing, now known as the Housing Choice Voucher program.

Founded in 1965, it serves six counties, including Texas.