Penne Lynn (Hamilton) Kinserlow, age 53, was born on Sept. 12, 1968, in Mountain Grove, Mo. She went to her heavenly home on May 27, 2022. She was a beloved wife, daughter and granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her mother Bobbie Faye Hamilton, father Doug Stalder, brother Ekle Lee Peabody, grandfather Dean Pinkston, grandfather Buck Hamilton, aunt Connie Richardson and father-in-law Walter Kinserlow.

She is survived by her husband Kevin of Licking, grandmother Dorothy Pinkston of Houston, aunt Pamela Osborn of Houston, mother-in-law Karen Kinserlow of Licking, sister-in-law Karla (Duane) Luttrell, sister-in-law Kaddy Kinserlow along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Penne grew up in the Houston area and graduated from Houston High School in 1986. She went on to attend and receive a degree from Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, Mo.

She married Kevin Kinserlow on Feb. 4, 2004, and they enjoyed 18 wonderful years together.

Penne attended Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church and loved her savior Jesus Christ.

Penne was a beloved employee of the Edgar Springs City Hall. The Edgar Springs Police Department will lead the procession to her final place of rest.

Penne was a wonderful cook who loved to be in the kitchen trying new recipes for her family. She adored spending time with her husband Kevin and she loved time spent with her beloved grandmother Dorothy. She enjoyed shopping with her grandmother and always looked forward to treating her to a new meal she had cooked for her.

Penne loved attending bingo, putting puzzles together, displaying her faith on T-shirts and bringing a smile to everyone she met. Penne was known for her heartwarming smile and infectious laughter. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

A visitation will occur 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A private burial for family and close friends will occur at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Cabool City Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

