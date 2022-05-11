The Houston High School softball team played against Mansfield on Tuesday (May 10) in the semifinals of the Class 2 District 4 Tournament at Mansfield.

To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.

Doug Davison

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Contact him by phone at 417-967-2000 or by email at ddavison@houstonherald.com.

