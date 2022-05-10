The Houston High School softball team played against Thayer in the first round of the Class 2 District 4 Tournament Monday (May 9) at Mansfield.
To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Click here to read our print edition online!
The Houston High School softball team played against Thayer in the first round of the Class 2 District 4 Tournament Monday (May 9) at Mansfield.
To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.