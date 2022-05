This year’s annual Pitch Hit & Run competition in Texas County is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Tiger Field on the Houston Schools campus.

Kids ages 7 through 14 are eligible to participate in the free event, with both baseball and softball divisions will be available. Register online at

pitchhitrun2022.leagueapps.com/events/3066931. For more information, call or text Dustin Smith at 417-217-0567.