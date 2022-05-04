This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Plans for a museum in Houston that pays tribute to the Big Piney River and this area’s culture is making headway, the organizer said Tuesday.

Larry Dablemont, an outdoors writer and a naturalist during his career, said the structure will be built somewhere on U.S. 63 in the county and would house a collection of items that highlights the importance of the stream to the region.

Earlier, he outlined a building that would measure about 40 x 28 foot initially with cedar siding, wood floors and a large fireplace and expressed confidence that between his own contribution and those of others, finances will not be an issue in the museum’s construction. He said there would be no admission.

Larry Dablemont shows a sample of cedar he plans to use in the construction of a museum highlighting the Big Piney River and area. Dablemont, a Houston native, spoke to a group of 30 recently at Savor Grill in Houston. Credit: HOUSTON HERALD FILE PHOTO

Dablemont reported this week he was already collecting logs for the construction, and has 10 so far. He needs volunteers to help him obtain others at Truman Lake. “With some help, I believe we can bring in 25 to 40 a day, directly to a sawmill nearby. I would be glad to pay anyone who can join me for day,” he said. This email address is lightinridge47@gmail.com or phone him at 417-777-5227.

Other developments:

•Dablemont reported that he met with the Houston Lions Club in late April to discuss acquiring property on North U.S. 63. Another meeting is planned for noon, Friday, May 20. Dablemont said the location is outstanding. He is planning to host a fish fry beginning at 11 that day, and anyone can attend. He asks that persons RSVP him so he knows how many fish to bring.

•He also is receiving guidance from a contractor and fireplace builder. He hopes to have a foundation in place in June.