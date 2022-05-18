A 2-year-old Plato child was hurt Tuesday afternoon in a wreck just south of Waynesville on Highway 17, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The patrol said a westbound 2001 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Jason L. Beauchamp, unknown age, failed to yield, traveling into the intersection, causing a 2013 Toyota Sienna operated by Carin N. Jones, 33, of Plato, to strike it.
A passenger in the Jones vehicle, the baby, was taken with moderate injuries by Pulaski County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. The baby had been restrained. The patrol said Jones was wearing a seat belt and Beauchamp was not.
Carin Jones is my daughter and this mother is truly grateful that my family is still alive. What this article doesn’t say is that my other three grandchildren were in the car with my daughter. This accident could have had very different results and I just wanted to say that this mother and grandmother truly believe that God was in that van with them. This was a horrible accident and their van is now totaled. They are new to Missouri and Plato and I have to say that I also have so much gratitude for their neighbors and people in the community of Plato for wrapping being there for them.
Leave a comment