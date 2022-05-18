A 2-year-old Plato child was hurt Tuesday afternoon in a wreck just south of Waynesville on Highway 17, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said a westbound 2001 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Jason L. Beauchamp, unknown age, failed to yield, traveling into the intersection, causing a 2013 Toyota Sienna operated by Carin N. Jones, 33, of Plato, to strike it.

A passenger in the Jones vehicle, the baby, was taken with moderate injuries by Pulaski County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. The baby had been restrained. The patrol said Jones was wearing a seat belt and Beauchamp was not.