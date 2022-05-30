The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Matthew J. Limmer, 47, of 239 Old Salem Road at Licking, was issued citations for driving with a revoked license and no operable headlamp after a traffic stop on Frederick Street at about 9 p.m. April 23.

•An officer was dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. May 21 regarding a report of theft at the Eagles Club on U.S. 63.

The officer made contact with a 30-year-old Houston woman there who said the rear passenger side window of her vehicle had been broken out and her purse had been stolen, which she said contained $500 cash and several cards and documents. Surveillance video was reviewed, but the vehicle was parked on a side of the building where the cameras were unable to show it. Investigation is ongoing.