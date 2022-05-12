The 71st annual Raymondville Picnic is Thursday, May 26 – Saturday, May 28 at the picnic ground off Highway B.

Here is the lineup for the three-night event:

THURSDAY — 6 p.m. pony pull and midway opens, 6:30-10 p.m. bingo, and 7 p.m. music by Larry Martin and Country Revival.

FRIDAY — 5 p.m. Irish Dancers, 6-10 p.m. arts and crafts events, 6 p.m. midway opens, 6 p.m. team roping presented by Rockin’ T Cattle Co., 6:30 – 10 p.m. bingo, 7:15 p.m. #10 progressive round robin (all signup by 7 p.m.) and 7 p.m. music by Alan Roberts Throw Back Country Band.

SATURDAY — 5 p.m. Adam Stevenson and K-9 demonstration, 5-6 p.m. Irish Dancers, 6 p.m. calf scramble, 6-10 p.m. arts and crafts events, 6 p.m. midway opens, 6:30-10 p.m. bingo and 7 p.m. Garold McCoy and South 63 Band.

Admission is free. Armbands are $20 in advance and $25 at ticket box office. The midway is presented by Show Me Amusements.