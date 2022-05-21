The 71st annual Raymondville Picnic is scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday

Here is the lineup:

THURSDAY — 6 p.m. pony pull, carnival midway opens; 6:30-10 p.m. bingo; 7 p.m. music by Larry Martin and Country Revival.

FRIDAY — 5 p.m. Irish Dancers; 6-10 p.m. arts and crafts events; 6 p.m. midway opens, team roping presented by Rockin’ T Cattle Co.; 6:30 – 10 p.m. bingo; 7:15 p.m. #10 progressive round robin (all signups by 7 p.m.); 7 p.m. music by Alan Roberts Throw Back Country Band.

SATURDAY — 5 p.m. Houston police officer Adam Stevenson and K-9 demonstration; 5-6 p.m. Irish Dancers; 6 p.m. midway opens, calf scramble; 6-10 p.m. arts and crafts events; 6:30-10 p.m. bingo; 7 p.m. music by Garold McCoy and the South 63 Band.

Admission is free. The midway is presented by Show Me Amusements. Midway armbands are $20 in advance and $25 at the ticket box office.