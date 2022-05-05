The “Terisa Ward Reading Challenge” concluded recently with an amazing response, organizers said. Houston Elementary kindergarten through fifth grades were given the task to read a book that was given to them free in hopes to receive gift cards to the book fair, a pizza party for their class and other prizes.

An assembly was April 29 in the Houston Elementary School gymnasium where certificates and prizes were given to the students.

The top prizes drawn were:

Kindergarten-second grades, Abby Hock, receiving a $10 gift card; third-fifth grades, Alli Huffman, receiving a $25 gift card; Leap Frog LeapReader, Nova Peterson; Boggle word game, Jude Smith; Speak & Spell, Raylen Carr; Upwords word game, Addison Portincaso; and Scrabble word game, Rebecca Wardrop. Allison Burris won the grand prize of a Pizza Hut pizza party for her class.

Also receiving $5 gifts cards for each class room were:

Kindergarten: Liliana Douglas, Mrs. Copley’s class; Brynlee Huff, Ms. Curry’s class; Cooper Norris, Mrs. Douglas’ class; and Autumn Morgan, Mrs. Wildhaber’s class.

First grade: Logan Taylor, Mrs. Neugebauer’s class; Adley Patton, Mrs. Scheets’ class; Joshua Anderson, Mrs. Wallace’s class; and Madelyn Grandstaff, Ms. Wann’s class.

Second grade: Kaylee Mohr, Mrs. Morgan’s class; Bryar Nelson, Ms. Steinberg’s class; and Alba McKinney, Mrs. Wilson’s class.

Third grade: Keira Kelly, Mrs. Culver’s class; Will Long, Mrs. Frisbee’s class; and Serenity Gallant, Mrs. Tottingham’s class.

Fourth grade: Braxton Malam, Mrs. Atterberry’s class; Adalyn Jones, Mrs. Gaither’s class; and Tucker Richardson, Mrs. Hinkle’s class.

Fifth grade: Alexa Butke, Ms. Adkins’ class; and Lyla Huffman, Mrs. Sandberg’s class.

The pre-school classrooms of Mrs. Sutton, Ms. Thomas, Ms. Hicks and Mrs. Campbell each received a V-Tech ABC Learning Apple Interactive Alphabet and Phonics electronic game.

The “Terisa Ward Reading Challange” is an annual event with the goal of helping the children of this community become great readers and have a successful future. The books are purchased through the generous donations given by individuals and businesses.

Persons who would like to donate to the Terisa Ward Reading Challenge you can contact Joe Ward at 417-349-1173.