Texas County’s unemployment rate stood at 2.6 percent in April, which was down one and one-half of a percentage point from the previous month, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
This level of unemployment is significant since it has not dropped below 3 percent since October 2018, and is the lowest in the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s database, which goes through 1990.
Area counties and their unemployment rates are:
|County
|Howell
|Douglas
|Wright
|Pulaski
|Laclede
|Phelps
|Dent
|Shannon
|Unemployment Rate (%)
|2.7
|2.4
|2.4
|2.6
|2.4
|2.1
|2.8
|3.5