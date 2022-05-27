Missouri reported Texas County's unemployment rate at 4.2 percent in February.

Texas County’s unemployment rate stood at 2.6 percent in April, which was down one and one-half of a percentage point from the previous month, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

This level of unemployment is significant since it has not dropped below 3 percent since October 2018, and is the lowest in the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s database, which goes through 1990.

Area counties and their unemployment rates are:

CountyHowellDouglasWrightPulaskiLacledePhelpsDentShannon
Unemployment Rate (%)2.72.42.42.62.42.12.83.5

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply