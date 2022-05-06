Texas County’s three half-cent sales taxes were up about 3.1 percent for the month compared to April 2021, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Each totaled about $110,076 for the month. For the year, each has contributed $434,185, up 7 percent from the same four months in 2021.

Collections on out-of-state orders — called a use tax — were up 56.3 percent from the same period a year ago. About $48,384 was collected. For the first four months of the year, the total was $199,753, which is up about $23,483 from the same period in 2021.