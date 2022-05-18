The Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 5 track and field championships meet was held last Saturday at West Plains, with 12 teams participating.

The top 4 in each event qualified for the Class 3 Sectional 3 meet Saturday at Hollister. Houston will have 7 athletes competing in 7 events at sectionals.

Boys

•Nathan Garnica: 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash (third in both).

“This is the first year we have had preliminary heats since 2019,” said HHS head coach Mike Tottingham. “Unfortunately, Nate is still having some issues with an illness and running in the 100 and 200 more than once in Saturday’s high temperatures didn’t do him any favors. With that being said, I was really proud of the way he ran and got through in two events, and hopefully he’s all healed up this Saturday.”

•Dmitrii Zveniatckovskii: Javelin (second, improving on his own previous school record by almost 3 meters with a throw of 45.51m, or 149′-3.75″ ).

•P.J. Mister: Triple jump (third).

•4×400 relay (fourth): Nate Garnica, P.J. Mister, Hunter McKinney and Noah Gulick.

“Three of the four runners were battling sickness,” Tottingham said. “We were not sure if Noah would be able to run until about 10 a.m. the day of the meet. The way he stepped up showed a lot of toughness, and I couldn’t be more proud of the way he performed.”

Girls

•Olivia Crites: High jump (second).

“Liv has been jumping really consistently in the last several track meets and has been a lot of fun to watch,” Tottingham said. “Hopefully, we get to see that consistency for another couple of weeks.”

•Makenzi Arthur: Javelin (third).

Houston also had several near misses, with athletes placing fifth.

•Harold Lassiter: Javelin.

“Harry actually beat Dmitrii’s previous school record, and hopefully can do it again next season, “Tottingham said.

•Garnica: 100-meter dash.

•Mister: Long jump.

“Three inches more and P.J. would have been going to sectionals in long and triple,” Tottingham said.

•Kristen Ely: 800-meter run (she improved by 6 seconds from her previous best time).

“Kristen has a great work ethic and is one of our best competitors,” Tottingham said. “If she continues to improve the way she has this season, she is going to be a very special runner.”

•Crites: Long jump.