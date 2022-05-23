The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 57-year-old Cabool woman reported on May 9 that a Glock pistol, a Remington shotgun and multiple jars of coins had been stolen from her Greenwood Road residence.

An investigating deputy located the guns at a business at Mountain Grove, where a bill of sale was presented indicating who had sold them to the business.

An 18-year-old Cabool boy was identified as a suspect and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.

•A deputy responded on May 10 to a report of a burglary at a Sargent Road property at Mountain Grove.

A 35-year-old man there told the officer that three camper trailers at the location had been broken into and numerous items with a total value of $7,172 had been stolen. Investigation is ongoing.

•Deputies were dispatched to the Plato High School on May 18 after a teacher overheard a boy saying he had seven pounds of C4 explosive in his car.

After the student’s mother gave permission to speak to the boy, he was asked why he said that and he said he thought it would be funny.

A report was sent to the county juvenile office.