Several investigations were handled by the Texas County Sheriff's Department recently.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 57-year-old Cabool woman reported on May 9 that a Glock pistol, a Remington shotgun and multiple jars of coins had been stolen from her Greenwood Road residence.

An investigating deputy located the guns at a business at Mountain Grove, where a bill of sale was presented indicating who had sold them to the business.

An 18-year-old Cabool boy was identified as a suspect and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.

•A deputy responded on May 10 to a report of a burglary at a Sargent Road property at Mountain Grove.

A 35-year-old man there told the officer that three camper trailers at the location had been broken into and numerous items with a total value of $7,172 had been stolen. Investigation is ongoing.

•Deputies were dispatched to the Plato High School on May 18 after a teacher overheard a boy saying he had seven pounds of C4 explosive in his car.

After the student’s mother gave permission to speak to the boy, he was asked why he said that and he said he thought it would be funny.

A report was sent to the county juvenile office.

Texas County Jail admissions

The Texas County Jail.

May 16

Randy L. Hale – assault

Christopher Daugherty – writ

Cody L. Jennings – non-support

Steven R. Mings – DWI

May 17

Chrystal L. Herpst – trafficking drugs

Thomas Spann – assault

May 18

Ford Wallace – resisting, failure to drive on right half of roadway

May 19

Jessie Cummings – DWI

Christian Reeves – possession of controlled substance

Ryan Reddy – misuse of 911, resisting arrest

May 20

Bryan Stogsdill – DWI

Timothy S. Collins – delivery of controlled substance

Kayla R. Campbell – possession of controlled substance

May 21

Patrick Fuwell – DWI

Branson Rutz – possession of controlled substance

Euryka Roberson-Davis – possession of controlled substance

Leonard Bay – DWI

May 22

Michael L. Amos – DWI

May 23

Chantelle Moon – possession of controlled substance

Michael Frampton – possession of controlled substance

