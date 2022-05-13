When the Houston High School softball team hosts a Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Class 2 State Tournament game against Park Hills on Tuesday (May 17), fans will only be admitted if they have purchased a ticket online.

According to MSHSAA policy, tickets will not be available at the gate.

To purchase tickets for $7 apiece, go to mshsaa.org and click “softball” under “in season sports.”

Then click “state championship brackets” under “softball – springs season.” Then click “class 2” and click on the “tickets” icon to the top right of the bracket.

After that, click the “spring softball” graphic at left, and then click the big “class 2” box. Then find the game at Houston and click “get tickets.”

The phone number at the MSHSAA office in Columbia is 573-875-4880.