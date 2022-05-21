The Texas County Memorial Hospital Cabool Medical Clinic is sponsoring sport physicals for Cabool area high school and middle school athletes at the clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. No appointment is necessary.

Dr. Stephen Hawkins, family medicine physician, and Samantha Welch, family nurse practitioner at the clinic, will perform the sport physicals.

The Cabool Medical Clinic is at 500 Main St.

There is no charge, but athletes need to bring the MSHSAA form signed by a parent or guardian to the physicals. These are available through athletic coaches or at the clinic.

For more information, contact the Cabool Medical Clinic at 417-962-3121.