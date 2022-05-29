A Success resident was arrested following a fatal accident Saturday night east of Lebanon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Robert L. Koehler, 57, was operating an eastbound 2017 Ram 1500 that crossed the center of Highway 32 three miles east of Lebanon at about 11 p.m., swiped a westbound 2021 Ford F-350 operated by Mitchell S. Michaelis, 47, of Fair Play, and then hit head-on a westbound 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Joseph A. Hamamy, 29, of Overland Park, Kan.

A passenger in the Hamamy vehicle, Mary M. Gladbach, 28, of Shawnee, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene by Laclede County Coroner Steve Murrell.

Hamamy was flown by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield with serious injuries. Koehler was airlifted with serious injuries to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Troopers said Koehler was arrested and released for medical treatment on charges of DWI – involving a death, DWI involving serious physical injury and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

The Fiesta and Ram were totaled. The Ford truck had minor damage. It was unknown if Koehler was wearing a seat belt; the others were, the patrol said.