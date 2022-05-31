Kids are out of school and excited to be on summer break.

The Texas County Library is excited that so many of those kids have come in to sign up for our “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program. Over the next 8 weeks, kids ages 3-to-12 will enjoy new books, presenters and activities at their local library. The Houston Branch kicks off this Thursday at 3 p.m. with a fun outdoor activity.

Also on Thursdays, at Emmett Kelly Park we have “story walk” set up so kids can enjoy large page books as they stroll thru the park.

Our little ones and big ones are enjoying our new AWE Learning kids’ computers because they have games and activities for even teenagers. They don’t access the Internet but do have so much educational fun for all ages. Check them out next time you’re in the library!

Visit our webpage at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or call the library at 417-967-2258 or e-mail-Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. Be sure and “like” our Texas County Library Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com.