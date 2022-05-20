The Texas County Library’s annual Summer Reading Program for kids will run from June 1 through July 28.

“Oceans of Possibilities” is this year’s theme for the program that will be offered at the library’s branches in Houston, Cabool, Licking and Summersville. Kids ages 3-12 are eligible to participate, and parents or guardians may register children and receive a sign-up packet with details about the program by stopping by the library.

Library director Louise Beasley said prize and monetary donations are still being accepted. For more information, contact any of the branches or visit the Texas County Library Facebook page or website. Beasley can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258.