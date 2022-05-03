This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Plans are under way for summer school at the Houston School District.

It will run 7:40 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 23. Breakfast is 7:20 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. The calendar will be four days each week — Monday through Thursday with the exception of the first week. (Due to Memorial Day, the first week will run Tuesday through Friday).

Houston Elementary School

A focus will be on reading and math skills with the opportunity to work on computers, checkout books. Upcoming 2022 preschoolers and kindergarteners can attend. There will be limited transportation available.

Houston Middle School

It is offering a seated summer school session. (Students in eighth grade will register with the high school office)

Houston High School

There will be two seated sessions: Session 1 — May 31-June 3 and June 6-9; Session 2 — June 13-16 and June 20-23.

These classes will be offered as seated summer school classes: American government (Pounds), driver’s education (Adey), credit recovery and dual credit (Volk), introduction to carpentry (Reese) and physical education (Brookshire). Additional summer school courses will be taken and proctored through Launch.

Learn more by calling the building office.