Texas County Memorial Hospital will receive an additional $1 million toward its new surgical center if Gov. Mike Parson signs a state budget approved last week by legislators.

The appropriation is included in a 140-page summary document that outlines the spending for the budget year that starts July 1. The funds come after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development awarded a $1 million grant through the America Rescue Plan’s Emergency Rural Healthcare Grant.

The surgery center shell — between the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room and east wing of the hospital — is already built and in place. When the hospital constructed the safe room, it included space between the safe room and hospital to build a new surgery department.

Jeff Gettys, director of projects at TCMH, said Sen. Karla Eslinger, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, was instrumental in the latest good news. “Sen. Eslinger understands the importance of our local health system and the impact our completed Surgical Center will have on the patients in our region. Through her influence, she was able to allocate a significant portion of funds back to the residents of her district.”

The new surgery center is designed to house two operating rooms, an endoscopy suite and for pre-surgical prep and post-surgery recovery.

“A new Surgery Center will significantly enhance the delivery of basic, vital health services to the rural area. Whether it is a mother undergoing a procedure during the delivery of a newborn or another patient receiving one of our 1,400+ surgical procedures per year, the members of our community deserve the best care, latest technology, and an updated facility for their wellbeing,” Gettys said.

The hospital is working with its architectural firm to update plans and send those to USDA for its approval.

In south-central Missouri, the City of Rolla received state funds totaling $2 million for broadband/water/wastewater projects. At Missouri State University in West Plains, it is scheduled to receive $7.5 million for an autism center. At Rolla, Phelps Health obtained $2 million for a helipad. At Lebanon, the school district is set to receive $5 million for a dedicated early childhood and student innovative learning center and health clinic in partnership with Jordan Valley Community Health Center.