Members of the Texas County Commission met May 4-5 to transact business.

Commissioners:

•Reviewed the bank bid prepared by County Clerk Peggy Seyler.

•Reviewed and approved additions and abatements to the tax rolls from County Assessor Debbie James.

•Reviewed an email stating that the county is expected to receive a refund from the Missouri Association of Counties Trust, a self-insured workers’ compensation trust.

•Met with a person interested in becoming the county’s maintenance supervisor.

•Visited with Emergency Management Director Bill Karatzas and Kent Edge concerning activities they are planning.

•Received a re-monumention invoice from Chuck Manier, county surveyor. The county participates in a state program to establish additional surveying corners.

•Reviewed and acknowledged with Sheriff Scott Lindsey the hiring of Zachary Hughes (April 30) and Dakota Wade (May 4) as full-time jailers, reviewed and acknowledged that Mika Downy’s “at-will status” as a full-time cook was no longer needed as of April 30.

•Heard Lindsey report that the department’s evidence room was getting full. The commission and sheriff will work to develop a solution.

•Discussed IT service and internet through the City of Houston.

•Discussed the closing of roads for future rally cars.

•Heard Seyler report that she has completed her annual inspection of county polling locations. All met accessibility except for one.

•Attended a U.S. 63 expansion meeting May 3 at Pomona.

•Visited with Grant Wilson of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office.

•Received a call from Ben Akers of Sherrill Township concerning information about Shafer Road.