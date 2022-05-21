A comment period has begun for a five-year Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission that will govern highway and bridge programs.

The draft fiscal year 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) was presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. A 30-day public review and comment period has begun.

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) makes available $9.9 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years. Of the $9.9 billion, the draft STIP details $7.69 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, averaging approximately $1.5 billion per year.

In Texas County, the total is about $21.67 million. It does not include any additional lanes for U.S. 63.

“A key component of this STIP, reflective of Missourians’ needs, wants and desires for their transportation system, is a focus on asset management — taking care of what we have,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “We have a large system to take care of, and we’ve developed asset management plans for each district, which focus on preventive maintenance improvements to keep our nearly 34,000 miles of roads and 10,400 bridges in good condition.”

The 2023-2027 plan lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027.

“We appreciate the cooperative effort with our regional planning partners to develop a program that reflects the transportation needs of communities across the state,” said MoDOT Transportation Planning Director Eric Curtit.

The proposed program is available for public review. Those interested in seeing the program or offering comments can contact MoDOT by email to STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov, by calling customer service at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636), or by mail to Transportation Planning, Program Comments, P.O. Box 270, Jefferson City, Mo., 65102. The program is available on MoDOT’s website: https://www.modot.org/DRAFTSTIP. The formal comment period ends June 17.

Following the public review period, the comments will be presented to the commission. The commission will review the comments and the final transportation program before considering it for approval at its July 6 meeting.

Texas County highway and bridge projects on the Missouri Department of Transportation schedule for 2023-2027

Highway 137 — Pavement resurfacing from Highway 17 to Business 60. (2023-2034) Estimated costs: $2.12 million.

Highway 137 — Bridge replacement on Pine Creek. (2024-2025). Estimated: $1.21 million.

Highway 137 — Bridge replacement over Big Creek. (2024-2025). Estimated: $889,000.

Highway 137 — Bridge replacement over South Prong Jacks Fork. ((2024-2025). Estimated: $1.71 million.

Highway 17 — Pavement resurfacing from Highway 38 to U.S. 63. (2023-2024). Estimated: $1.15 million.

Highway 17 — Pavement resurfacing from Highway 32 to Highway 38. (2023-2024). Estimated: $4.7 million.

Highway 17 — Bridge rehabilitation over Roubidoux Creek. ((2024-2025) Estimated: About $1.01 million.

U.S. 60 — Upgrading dynamic message signs at various locations. ((2022-2023)

U.S. 63 — Pavement resurfacing from Highway CC to Highway 32. (2023-2024). Estimated: $3.67 million.

U.S. 63 — Pavement resurfacing from Highway E to Highway B. ((2025-2026). Estimated: $1.41

Highway.

Highway B — Pavement resurfacing from U.S. 63 to end of state maintenance (2027-2027) Estimated: $2.07 million.

Highway K — Pavement resurfacing from Highway KK to Highway 17. (2024-2025) Estimated $865,300.

Highway VV — Pavement resurfacing from Highway 137 to end of state maintenance in Dent County (2024-2025). $865,300.