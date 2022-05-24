In many forms of conversation among Americans from all walks of life, a mysterious group of people is often referred to.

While the identity of this group’s individual members is somehow kept secret, its collective existence is widely recognized. Based on the less-than-positive nature of most references to it, the group is apparently intent on causing problems and spreading misinformation whenever and wherever possible. This enigmatic bunch doesn’t have what might be considered an official title, but is instead usually referred to simply as “they” or “them.”

For the most part, it’s obvious they are not well thought of, and the majority of people don’t like what they do, say or think. This negative reputation has seemingly been earned for a variety of reasons.

For example, they’re pessimistic and make statements that are not well thought out and largely inaccurate, which is illustrated by the fact that “they said it couldn’t be done.”

They have time and again been proven wrong in this regard, because so many things they say can’t be done keep getting done. It’s safe to say that always jumping to the conclusion that something can’t be accomplished only shows how shallow their thought process is.

And although they apparently feel good about the failure of others, their pessimism may actually be counterproductive to their own agenda by spurring people on to get even more done.

They’re also apparently involved in manufacturing many types of products, but they’re not very conscientious about their work, because most people agree that “they don’t make them like they used to.”

They’re apparently prone to cutting corners and don’t always use the best materials available to them. Shame on them for not doing their best to provide quality, but they’re obviously more focused on profit and are willing to leave people short-changed to obtain it.

Another way they’ve solidified the public’s unfavorable viewpoint of them is by showing high levels of greed and selfishness, and making it well known that “if you give them an inch, they’ll take a mile.”

They’re apparently not satisfied with simply receiving what is offered, but feel as if they’re somehow entitled to more and worthy of snatching it themselves without an ounce of gratitude. This not only reveals how arrogant and conceited they are, but one could argue it makes them thieves as well.

They’re also constantly involved in other malicious – and often corrupt – activities. They want to rewrite history, alter the weather and disrupt peoples’ rights and livelihoods, and they just don’t seem interested in being law-abiding, constructive members of society.

Based on plenty of evidence, one would have to conclude that they’re self-centered, uncaring, dishonest and lazy, and they love to promote all manner of falsehood and discord by saying and doing things that are inadequate or incorrect.

There are numerous other shortcomings they have clearly displayed over the years, and they’re probably fully deserving of their rather ugly reputation. That’s too bad, because they surely have plenty of inherent talent that’s not being properly utilized.

Personally, I’m right there with the rest of their detractors, and I plan to keep my distance from them and associate with them as little as possible.

I believe in honesty, integrity and effort, and I’m optimistic by nature – all traits “they” are apparently not very familiar with.

As far as I’m concerned, they’re nothing but bad news.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.