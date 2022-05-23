The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Patrick R. Fuwell, 23, of 777 Highway 17, Apt. 7, in Houston, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated on April 21.

Just before 1 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 63 after observing a red Ford truck moving erratically. After making contact with the driver, Fuwell, the officer smelled alcohol and field sobriety tests were conducted.

Fuwell was also cited for improper lane use and no insurance. He was taken to jail.

•Garold D. McCoy, 76, of 6489 Highway Z in Houston, was issued a citation for disturbance of public peace after an incident in the Walmart parking lot at about 11 a.m. May 17.

An officer met with an 18-year-old girl at about 1 p.m. and she said she was in a parking space waiting for her order to be delivered and overheard a man in an adjacent vehicle describing her and her vehicle. The girl said the man kept staring at her, and after her order was delivered and she went to back out, he approached and began to ask questions despite her asking him to stay away.

The officer observed surveillance video and saw the man – McCoy – exit his vehicle and quickly approach the girl’s.

•At about 5:50 p.m. April 19, an officer observed a 2005 Pontiac sedan traveling southbound on the runway at Houston Memorial Airport.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and asked the driver why she was on the runway. She reported replied that she was trying to get to a soccer game at Rutherford Park.

After investigation, three women received citations.

The driver, Amy L. Dunkin, 39, of 1434 Thomasville Road, Apt. 4, in Houston, was cited for driving while intoxicated – drugs, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

A passenger, Jessica M. Mitzel, 34, of 111 Sugar Maple Lane in Houston, was cited for first-degree trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Another passenger, Leah C. Walters, address unreported, was cited for second-degree trespassing.