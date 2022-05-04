Two Houston Elementary School teachers each received $500 grants recently from the Leah Fund that was established through the Houston Community Foundation to support with classroom needs.

Ross and Linda Richardson with grant recipient Rebekah Wann, first grade; and Houston Elementary Principal Jody Jarrett., right.

Ross and Linda Richardson established the fund to help with expenses that teachers often have to pay out of their own pockets. It is named after their daughter, who is a school teacher.

Receiving the special recognition were Stephanie Adkins, fifth grade; and Rebekah Wann, first grade.

They were surprised in their classrooms on Monday, May 2.

The Houston Community Foundation exists to brought opportunities that better the town. It helps individuals and organizations accomplish their goals by facilitating charitable giving, scholarships and grantmaking.