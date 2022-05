A Licking woman faces four charges following her arrest early Saturday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Christina M. Banderman, 35, was arrested on a Maries County warrant for probation violation — tampering with motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamines, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and wearing no seat belt.

She was taken to the Texas County, and is held without bond.