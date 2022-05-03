This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The National Weather Service says excessive rainfall potential is expected Wednesday through Thursday in southwest Missouri.

It said widespread rainfall of 1 to 4 inches is expected. Areas to the east, such as Texas County, are expected to be at the lower end of the range.

It said low water crossings and areas near creeks and streams may be susceptible to overtopping. River flooding is possible.