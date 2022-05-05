This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The National Weather Service said in a Thursday afternoon report that additional showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and tonight.

Some pockets of heavier rain are expected, and any heavy rain will add to the ongoing flooding across the area. A flood watch has been extended until 10 a.m. Friday.

Key points from earlier rainfall:

•Widespread significant flooding across the area.

•Heaviest rainfall northwest of an Ava to Salem line.

•3 to 7 inches of rainfall fell in the heaviest band.

•Numerous water rescues and road closures due to flooding.

•Many rivers in moderate flooding or forecast into moderate.





