Last week I explored reasons why there is such an increased amount of grisly news in the United States these days.

I also said I would offer a possible solution to the issue that would allow society to turn away from the regrettable direction in which it’s headed and move back toward a more tranquil state of day-to-day subsistence.

What it would take is pretty basic: A total, uncompromised mental makeover.

How would that take place? There are a multitude of segments to that answer, but the fundamentals are also pretty basic.

People would have to stop considering what’s right and good as being wrong and bad.

People would have to stop pretending that it’s OK to do almost anything and that everyone has to be “tolerant.”

And common sense would absolutely have to be allowed to be more common (as it has in the past).

But while that’s what I believe would be required to avoid a national train wreck, as I mentioned before, I don’t see it happening. Use your favorite applicable cliché right here, but I’ll go with I feel like “that ship has sailed.”

But if I’m wrong, and there’s still hope for a big turnaround, such an all-encompassing shift in prevailing thought patterns would realistically have to include – and almost certainly begin with – people of influence, like national leaders and anyone else who is looked up to by the masses.

Back in 1977, Canadian rock band Rush released their “Farewell to Kings” album that included a song called “Closer to the Heart.” The lyrics in the tune’s first verse hit the nail on the head: “And the men who hold high places must be the ones who start to mold a new reality closer to the heart.”

I used to love that Rush song, and even when it was current I thought its message was insightful and profound, and that front man Geddy Lee and the boys were truly onto something.

But alas, gentlemen, I don’t think such a societal revival is at all likely to be spurred on by anyone in high places. In fact, I feel like people in lofty positions are more to blame for the sorry way things are than most people want to believe, and most of them appear to be on a mission to bring the masses to their knees.

Likewise with this country’s mainstream media. It seems like the whole thing is now geared toward disseminating false information and a specific form of ideology as “truth,” and it’s come to a point where I don’t think much of any of what’s presented can be believed.

Anyway, as lies continue to be disguised as facts by supposedly reliable sources, and as society continues to crumble on its way to an outright collapse, many people will not notice, not care or choose to look the other way.

But unfortunately, that kind of naïve behavior won’t spare anyone from having to deal with what’s in their faces. I’m pretty sure nobody will have any choice but to play close attention, because everyone’s lives will be so adversely affected.

And while I don’t believe there’s an actual “solution” to the big problems currently facing all of us and there’s no way to prevent the even worse versions that are coming from manifesting, the best strategy is to be aware, exercise discernment and simply be ready. Ready for what is debatable, but it won’t be good, at least as far as the way “good” has been measured so far throughout history.

And as always, the Bible provides valuable insight and advice.

Proverbs 14:15: The simple believe anything, but the prudent give thought to their steps.

1 Thessalonians 5:3: While people are saying, “There is peace and security,” then sudden destruction will come upon them as labor pains come upon a pregnant woman, and they will not escape.

What an amazing time to be alive.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.