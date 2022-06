A 21-year-old Birch Tree woman was injured after traveling off the roadway Wednesday evening, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lauren E. Gary, 21, was driving northbound on Highway T five miles south of Montier when her 2003 Ford F-150 ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, said Tpr. Nicholas Frazier.

She sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Mercy St. Francis.

The vehicle was totaled. She was wearing a seat belt.