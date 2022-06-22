The annual meeting of Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association is Friday at Licking’s Old City Park off Maple Street.

Registration is 8 to 11 a.m. Entertainment starts at 10 a.m. The business meeting is at 9 a.m. Voting is open until 11:30 a.m.

Persons should bring the registration portion (the entire back cover) of their June “Rural Missouri” magazine in order to pick up your registration gift, voting card and be entered to win electric credits.

There are other activities planned:

•A Texas County Memorial Hospital health fair is available (See ad in this week’s Messenger)

•Breakfast is available for purchase at the refreshment building, sponsored by Raymondville Volunteer Rural Fire Department.

•A brown bag lunch will be served to all members and guests at about 11 a.m.

•A craft fair.

•A kids tent, where registration is available for bicycle drawings. A coloring contest is held for children 8 and under to win a Buddy Bear. Kids can get their picture taken with a lineman.

•The Marks family will perform Southern gospel and bluegrass music.